County expecting big turnout for eclipse, advises residents to prepare early

CLARK COUNTY — The eclipse is a couple of months away but a local county is expecting a big turnout.

According to the latest census count, Clark County has more than 134,000 people.

When the solar eclipse happens on April 8 more than double that number in the area.

That’s why the county’s health department wants people to start preparing now.

>> Miami Valley schools announce closures for total solar eclipse

It starts with getting eclipse glasses.

With the large crowd expected the health commissioner recommends residents stock up on essential supplies before April 8.

If you plan to let people camp on your property to watch everything, you’ll need to apply for a permit through the health department.

“The eclipse is not only going to bring a lot of people to our county, but it’s going to bring business, it’s going to bring people wanting to make places that are available to view the solar eclipse,” Chris Cook, Clark County Health Commissioner said. “So if people were doing temporary camping, or having food events, food trucks, those are the times they need to contact the local health department, wherever you’re at in Ohio to make sure that you’re following all the rules, regulations and getting the right licenses and permits to be able to do that safely.”

The solar eclipse is expected to happen after 3 p.m. in Clark County and last less than three minutes.

















©2024 Cox Media Group