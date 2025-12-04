County commissioner calls for ‘comprehensive reviews’ of county jail in wake of recent inmate death

DAYTON — Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald is calling on oversight agencies of the Montgomery County Jail to investigate its operations in the wake of the most recent death of an inmate.

In a statement issued this week, McDonald called on state and local entities, including the Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Montgomery County Grand Jury, to “conduct comprehensive reviews” of the jail and “share their findings with the public.”

“This is about ensuring that every system responsible for the safety of people in custody is functioning the way it should,” McDonald wrote. “Families deserve that level of accountability, and so does the community.”

The call came after 29-year-old Quintin Forest died while in custody last week. His death marked the second death of an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail in November.

This also comes after a $7 million settlement was reached between the county and the family of 25-year-old Christian Black, who died in jail custody in March.

“Although the Board of County Commissioners do not have operational authority over the jail, I take very seriously my responsibility to advocate for transparency and accountability within county systems,” McDonald wrote.

