Country Concert offering total eclipse camping experience

FORT LORAMIE — The home of Country Concert is offering a total eclipse camping experience.

The experience will take place on April 6-8.

On April 8, 2024, the Miami Valley will be part of a once-in-a-lifetime sky event, a total solar eclipse.

The experience will offer nearly four minutes of a 100 percent total eclipse in the center of the path of totality and over two hours of a partial eclipse, according to Country Concert on social media.

It will be a camping event only, tickets or parking will not be available for noncampers.

Live entertainment will take place Saturday and Sunday night, plus DJ entertainment during the eclipse.

