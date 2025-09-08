Corrections officer accused of drinking and driving in Ohio under investigation

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old corrections officer is under investigation after being accused of drinking and driving in Ohio, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

Gavin Hull, 21, is a corrections officer with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department.

Early Friday morning, Hull allegedly drove over a curb and hit a utility pole around 122nd Street and Summit Street in Toledo, according to a Toledo police report obtained by WTOL-11.

Officers noted in the report that Hull admitted to drinking and appeared unsteady.

WTOL-11 reported that officers also wrote that they found an empty Long Island iced tea bottle on the driver’s side floor of the car.

Hull was taken to an area hospital but refused to take a blood test. He was later cited for OVI, according to the report.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WTOL-11 that an internal affairs investigation has been opened into Hull after he allegedly violated its “conduct unbecoming of an employee” rule.

WTOL-11 obtained Hull’s personnel file, which shows he was hired by the department in February 2024.

The sheriff said Hull is not on leave at this time.

