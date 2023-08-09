Coroner ID’s woman killed in crash on SR-4 in German Twp.

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in German Township Saturday night.

The coroner’s office identified the woman Wednesday as 24-year-old Kelsey Slivinski.

>> Previous Coverage: 1 dead, 1 flown to hospital following crash in Germantown

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 9900 block of State Route 4 at around 11:13 p.m. on initial reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Slivinski was pronounced dead at the scene and CareFlight transported another victim to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group