Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Montgomery County crash

WASHINGTON TWP. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

Kris Brown, 47, was identified as the motorcyclist, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, medics and law enforcement responded just after midnight Wednesday to the 300 block of E. Whipp Road on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Brown was declared dead on the scene.

The intersection of E Whipp and Marshall Road was closed for several hours while crews investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash was identified as failure to control, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

©2025 Cox Media Group