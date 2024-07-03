Coroner IDs missing swimmer recovered from Dayton pond

DAYTON — The man whose body was recovered after going missing while swimming across a pond in Dayton has been identified.

Michael Fink, 47, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police, fire, and water rescue teams were dispatched at 7:44 p.m. on Sunday to a water rescue at Action Sports Center at the 1100 block of Gateway Drive.

Dayton Fire Department District Chief Nick Judge said the swimmer ran into trouble while swimming on the pond.

“The story that we received was this gentleman was attempting to swim from one side of the pond to the other when he started to run into trouble,” he said. “Witnesses saw him struggling to keep his head above water, and then eventually going underwater not to resurface.”

Search and rescue crews launched their boats and began using sonar technology to find the victim.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base crews were diving in water that was 35 feet deep and “murky,” according to Judge.

The search was suspended Sunday night due to nightfall and safety concerns.

On Monday morning crews resumed recovery operations with multiple boats and divers. News Center 7 was on the scene when rescue teams recovered Fink’s body late in the morning.

Fink’s cause and manner of death have not been determined. The case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.





