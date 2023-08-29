Coroner IDs man killed in Dayton crash

DAYTON — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the man killed in an early morning crash in Dayton last week.

The crash was reported on Aug. 23 the 1300 block of Stanley Avenue around 1:15 a.m., according to initial reports.

Killian Thomas of Dayton was identified as the man killed in the crash by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Another person was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, a spokesperson for Dayton police said, the identity of that person has not been released.

Initial investigations indicate speed and alcohol were likely factors in this crash, the spokesperson said.





