Coroner IDs man dead after trailer fire

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire happened at the Wayside Mobile Home Park just after 11:30 p.m. on July 16.

Upon arrival, Bellefontaine firefighters found a fire near the stove in the kitchen, Fire Chief Brian Wilson said.

Crews also found an unresponsive man in the living room, identified by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office as Richard Banks.

After firefighters rescued Banks, medics took him to a local hospital, where “they were able to get some vitals back on him,” Wilson said.

Hanks was flown to The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus overnight due to the severity of his injuries.

Banks was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and the damage was mostly contained to the kitchen.

No firefighters were hurt.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is helping investigate the cause of the fire, but there is no indication that it was suspicious, Wilson said.

