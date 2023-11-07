Coroner IDs man dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on SB I-75 in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — The man who died after being hit by multiple vehicles on Interstate 75 Monday in Harrison Twp. has been identified.

Lucas Justice, 38, was identified Tuesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to southbound I-75 near Needmore Road around 2:10 a.m. on reports of a man walking in the middle of the roadway.

While deputies were en route, another 911 caller reported that a man was laying in the roadway and there was a box truck near him with debris in the roadway, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office said.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash, and two vehicles appeared to have hit Justice after he was initially hit by the box truck.

Justice died from his injuries on the scene.

The highway was shut down for about four hours as crews responded and investigated what happened.

