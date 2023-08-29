Coroner identifies Harrison Twp woman killed in Dayton crash earlier this month

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman killed in a crash earlier this month has been identified.

Kovay Head-Pooler, 22 of Harrison Twp. was identified as the victim of the deadly crash on Shoup Mill Road near Riverton Road on Aug. 19, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a media release Tuesday.

>> Hurricane Idalia: Florida braces for powerful storm (live updates)

Head-Pooler was the driver of the car when the crash happened around 4:44 a.m., Dayton Police said in an initial crash report. She was driving east on Shoup Mill Road when she lost control of the car, drove off the roadway, and collided with a utility pole.

>> Springfield man opens front door, finds car crashed into his garage

Head-Pooler was thrown from the car and later died at Miami Valley Hospital. The passenger in the car, a 27-year-old Dayton woman suffered minor injuries.

Potential factors in the crash were not immediately known.

We will update the story as we learn more.





©2023 Cox Media Group