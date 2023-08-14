Coroner called to water rescue at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton

DAYTON — The coroner’s office is on the scene of a water rescue at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. Dayton fire crews were called to reports of a water rescue in the 1300 block of Harshman Road at Eastwood MetroPark, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate a caller said that a body was seen close to the shore.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office confirmed they were called to the scene, but further information was not available.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update you as new information becomes available.





