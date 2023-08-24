Cooling stations available across region today amid extreme heat

MIAMI VALLEY — Several cooling stations will be open across the region today for people to escape the excessive heat.

The National Weather has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories throughout the Miami Valley today.

There will be cooling stations available in Fairborn today, the city wrote on social media.

The cooling stations available are:

Fairborn Senior Center- 300 block of N 3rd Street

Fairborn Community Library- 1 East Main Street

Fairborn Police Lobby- 70 W. Hebble Avenue

Government Center Lobby- 44 W. Hebble Avenue

Neighborhood Nest- 300 block of W. Main Street

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office lobby will also be available as a cooling station.

It will be available for people from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today through Thursday, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced.

The sheriff’s is encouraging everyone to stay weather aware and call 911 for any emergency.

