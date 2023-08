TROTWOOD — Due to the temperatures in the Miami Valley, the City of Trotwood has opened a cooling station.

The cooling station will be located at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center at 4000 Lake Center Drive.

>> Cooling centers open in Dayton with hot temps expected this week

It will operate Thursday, August 24th and Friday, August 25th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Multiple cooling centers have also opened in Dayton to help people beat the heat this week.

©2023 Cox Media Group