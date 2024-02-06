Convicted felon arrested for possessing illegal firearms in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A Champaign County man is in jail after investigators caught him obtaining illegal firearms.

Patrick Goshe, 57, of Urbana, was arrested last week after an investigation and operation conducted by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation was launched into Goshe, a convicted felon currently facing drug charges, after deputies learned he was attempting to unlawfully gain possession of several firearms within the county.

After confirming that he was trying to illegally obtain firearms, investigators conducted a controlled operation on Jan. 29 where Goshe took possession of firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.

After he did that, deputies and detectives conducted a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck that Goshe and another man were in. During the stop, investigators found five long guns and one handgun in Goshe’s possession.

Goshe was taken into custody and charged with six counts of having weapons while under disability. He’s booked in the Tri-County Jail.

