Contract approved for next phase of local high school stadium’s renovation

XENIA — A local school board has approved a contract for the second phase of renovation for a high school football stadium.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: $8 million renovation of local high school’s stadium enters second phase

The Xenia Board of Education approved the contract for Peterson Construction for phase II of the Doug Adams Stadium renovation project, a spokesperson announced Thursday.

“Given their current success with the project at Warner, I am excited to work with Peterson Construction on another project,” says Dr. Gabe Lofton, Superintendent of Xenia Community Schools. “They bring a lot to the table, not the least of which is the opportunity to use their ability to expedite both projects and minimize the all-too-common delays that districts can face during construction.”

Due to the proximity of the Warner Middle School and stadium projects, Peterson Construction plans to share work crews across both sites, the district said.

>>RELATED: Xenia schools preparing for next phase of football stadium renovation

The firm will work on a new training center, concessions, and restrooms.

The district hopes to have the work done in 2024, Lofton said.

>>RELATED: Xenia’s Doug Adams Stadium undergoes major demolition, renovation this morning

The stadium will remain open and accessible to student-athletes.

The Doug Adams Stadium project is funded by a mix of district capital improvement funds and private donations.

©2023 Cox Media Group