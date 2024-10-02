Continue power outage forces local court to open late

KETTERING — A continued power outage has forced a local court to open late on Wednesday.

The City of Kettering wrote on social media Wednesday morning that the Kettering Municipal Court will be closed until noon due to a continued power outage.

As reported previously by News Center 7, the city announced that the court would open at noon Monday and Tuesday, but later announced it would be closed for both days.

AES Ohio continues to restore power to parts of the area after the remnants of Hurricane Helene hit the Miami Valley on Friday.

As of 7:20 a.m., AES Ohio says at least 1,400 customers are without power, according to its outage map.

This includes nearly 900 outages in Montgomery County.

