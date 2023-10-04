Construction project to impact traffic on I-70 in Preble County this week

PREBLE COUNTY — A construction project will affect traffic in Preble County during the morning commute this week.

The U.S. 127 bridge rehabilitation project will require a lane closure on Interstate 70 tomorrow morning, an ODOT spokesperson said.

The right lane on Eastbound Interstate 70 at U.S. 127 will be closed from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m.

ODOT contractors will place concrete at the new pier caps and traffic will be maintained, according to the spokesperson.

Contractors are working on the U.S. 127 bridge over I-70 as they replace the bridge deck, raise the structure, and paint the structural steel.

A $4.9 million contract was awarded to the Complete General Construction Company to complete the project and the first phase is expected to be done this fall.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.

