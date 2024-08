MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A construction project will close a ramp on State Route 725 in Montgomery County.

Starting today, Aug. 8 through Wednesday, Aug. 21 the ramp from SR 725 to I-675 North will be closed.

A detour from Sr 725 to Yankee St to I-675 will be posted.

Crews will be repairing the concrete roadway and painting the bridge.

