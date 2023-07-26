Construction of new bike trail underway in Old North Dayton

DAYTON — Construction of a new bike trail is now beginning in Old North Dayton.

The Miami Conservancy District (MCD) is building a new bike trail through the Old North Dayton area connecting Keowee Street and Helena Street, according to an MCD spokesperson.

This is due to a federal grant of more than $1 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded to MCD in 2021.

MCD’s contractor, Kelchner, is beginning the first steps of constructing a trail on the land side and on top of the levee.

“Upgrading the levee that protects the Greater Old North Dayton area is critical to safeguarding lives, properties, jobs, and businesses,” said MaryLynn Lodor, General Manager of MCD. “I’m excited that the Miami Conservancy District will be able to use these funds to protect the Old North Dayton area from flooding by upgrading the deteriorated concrete that armors the Greater Old North Dayton levee.”

The EDA grant award is being matched with an investment of at least $276,000 by MCD and predicted to retain jobs and generate $5 million in private investment, the spokesperson said.

The work includes widening the levee, making it stronger, and providing space for the addition of the new 14-foot-wide asphalt trail.

The project is expected to better protect the Old North Dayton area, including homes and businesses, from flooding.

