MERCER COUNTY — A section of State Route 29 in Mercer County will be closed due to construction in Mercer County.

SR 29 will be closed between Karch Road and SR 118 starting Monday, July 29.

The closure will last through Thursday, October 31.

Crews will be relacing a bridge.

Traffic will be detoured from SR 29 to SR 49 to SR 707 to SR 118 back to SR 29.

