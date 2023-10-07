Construction to close ramp to U.S. 35 until early 2024

DAYTON — A busy exit ramp will be closing for several months next week.

The ramp from Woodman Drive to U.S. 35 will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, Oct. 12.

The closure will allow road crews to reconfigure the interchange at that exit, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The ramp will be closed through the winter. ODOT currently expects it to reopen in April.

If you regularly use that exit, the official detour will be Linden Avenue to South Smithville Road to the U.S. 35 westbound ramp.

