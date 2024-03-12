Construction to close ramp to I-70 for several months in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A bridge rehab project will impact drivers starting today in Preble County.

Construction crews will be replacing the bridge deck that carries Westbound U.S. 35 over Interstate 70.

The ramp from WB U.S. 35 to I-70 will be closed for several months, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Traffic will be detoured via State Route 320 and U.S. 40.

Eagle Bridge Company was awarded a contract for $2.8 million to complete the project, ODOT said.

It is scheduled to be finished in October.

