Construction to cause temporary lane closure on I-70 today

PREBLE COUNTY — A continued construction project will cause a lane closure on Interstate 70 today.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Construction to cause temporary lane closure on I-70 Monday morning

Traffic on I-70 will be reduced to one lane on EB I-70 near U.S. 127 starting at 7 a.m. this morning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Construction crews are continuing bridge work on U.S. 127.

News Center 7 previously reported that the lane closure is expected to last around three hours.

“Traffic will be maintained, and motorists are reminded to use additional caution in the work zone,” ODOT officials said.

