Congress to hold hearing following I-TEAM investigations into Social Security overpayments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of Congress announced they will hold a hearing on improper Social Security payments.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is now forcing people in the Miami Valley to pay back billions of dollars in overpayments.

The House Subcommittee on Social Security said it will hold a hearing on Oct. 18 on protecting beneficiaries from the harm of improper payments.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Social Security demands back billions in overpayments; Policies under review after I-TEAM reports

They said they will examine how the SSA can better identify improper payments before they occur and provide beneficiaries with adequate notice when they do occur.

For over a month, New Center 7′s I-Team has been working to expose questions about the Social Security program, leaving more than $21 billion dollars in overpayments sent to beneficiaries across the country.

“It just feels like we’ve been failed,” Kristin Cooper, an SSA overpayment recipient said.

>> RELATED: I-TEAM: ‘Social Security should help people;’ Families stuck paying hefty SSA overpayment bills

Families nationwide and in the Miami Valley have told the I-Team how Social Security is demanding thousands of dollars in overpayments.

“I think that is shameful,” Angela Worley of Dayton said.

Last week the SSA announced it would conduct a review of the policies and procedures surrounding overpayments.

They have not offered any specifics on what the review will entail or a timeline for when it will be completed.

SSA has declined our prior requests for an interview with the acting commissioner and has not responded to a new request to discuss her ordering of this review.

THE SSA hasn’t said who the witness at the hearing will be, but members of Congress will have the chance to ask questions about breakdowns in the system and what the SSA is doing to address those.

The hearing will be live-streamed for the public here.













©2023 Cox Media Group