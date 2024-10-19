Confrontation at Ohio mall leads to arrest of fugitive

BEACHWOOD — A seemingly minor confrontation at an Ohio mall led to the arrest of a fugitive earlier this month.

On Oct. 6, a 16-year-old boy accused a man, later identified as Kevin Patrick, of staring at his twin sister at the Beachwood Mall, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

Mall security footage was inconclusive, but police became suspicious of Patrick when he gave a false name and birthdate.

When police tried to scan his fingerprints, Patrick refused to use the scanner.

Patrick’s ID was found in his wallet and a records check showed he was wanted for violating his probation.

His criminal history includes charges of assault, stalking, and abduction, WOIO reported.

Patrick was arrested and charged with providing false information to police, in addition to his outstanding warrant.

