Competency hearing set for man accused of starting fire outside Piqua High School

By WHIO Staff
Piqua High School damaged by ‘incendiary device’ detonation (John Bedell)
PIQUA — The man accused of starting a fire at Piqua High School on purpose and then pointing a weapon at police before he was arrested will soon find out if he’ll be going to trial.

Grady Egerton, 21, has been in the Miami County Jail since his arrest in July 2024. Next Thursday, he’ll appear in a courtroom where a judge will start to consider the future of his case.

Grady Egerton (Miami County Jail)

Last Friday was the deadline for a psychologist to finish his evaluation of Egerton and file a written report with the defense, prosecutors, and the judge. Court records show it was the third time doctors evaluated him.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Egerton’s lawyer told News Center 7’s John Bedell that defendants are allowed three evaluations by law and that there have been “conflicting evaluations.”

The 21-year-old’s lawyer filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea in the fall, suggesting in the same filing that he’s incompetent to stand trial.

After those three evaluations, the court has now scheduled a competency hearing for next week. That’s when the judge will use what doctors wrote in their reports to help decide a ruling on whether Egerton is competent to stand trial.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Egerton is accused of starting a fire at the entrance of Piqua High School on July 1.

Surveillance video showed him throwing a small propane tank at the front doors. Police said he threw a lit match in the trash can, starting a fire that made the tank explode.

In body camera first aired by News Center 7 in July, officers went to his apartment to arrest him on a warrant for arson the night of the fire. In the video, one of their body cameras fell to the ground and caught the moment Egerton pointed a gun at officers.

Police then shot at him, but no one was hit in the gunfire.

Police later said it turned out Egerton had a CO-2 BB gun.

