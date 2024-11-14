Community remembers 6 killed in fiery I-70 bus crash a year later

LICKING COUNTY — Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of a bus crash that killed six people east of Columbus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 covered the crash which involved five vehicles, including a Pioneer Trails charter bus carrying students and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools.

Jacob McDonald, 61, was driving a semi that slammed into a car, and the bus that was carrying a high school marching band.

TRENDING STORIES:

Preliminary findings from the NTSB found that McDonald did not slow down for the traffic that was slowed due to an earlier crash.

The crash killed three students, John W. Mosely, 18, Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, and Katelyn N. Owens, 15.

As well as three adults — teacher David Kennat and chaperones Kristy Gaynor and Shannon Wigfield.

McDonald faces 26 charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 2.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



