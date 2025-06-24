Community leaders working to combat rising youth gun violence

DAYTON — Cutting down youth gun violence is an ongoing goal of the NAACP.

The Dayton Branch of the NAACP held a meeting last night focused on what is pushing kids to become violent. News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz breaks down what they say are the root causes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

A shooting on Home Ave last year, where several teens were hurt and two people were killed, is what started a renewed focus on youth gun violence.

The NAACP hosted a forum called “Youth Violence, The Root Causes.”

They said 10 of the 40 homicide victims in Dayton last year were 18 or younger.

They believe this violence impacts the entire community.

NAACP Health Committee Chairman Dr. Morris Brown led Monday night’s meeting, where a panel of experts shared what they thought had contributed to the violence.

“The root causes of violence have to do with socioeconomic status, frequently as a start. Family disunity, mental health issues, substance abuse, individuals who are not connected with the community, individuals that preoccupied with self-aggrandizement,” Brown said. ”We know that an individual can see so much violence that they become insensitive to violence, where they don’t fear death."

The NAACP President says they are working closely with many groups, including the mayor and the city of Dayton.

He’s hopeful the delayed gun violence interruption program will move forward soon.

