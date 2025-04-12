Community gathers to remember victims killed in Montgomery County shootings

DAYTON — A community is coming together to honor several homicide victims in Dayton Saturday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Sisters of the Precious Blood is hosting a prayer vigil at the Seed of Life Memorial in the Oregon District at noon Saturday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Walmart employee kills 2 co-workers, injures another in after-hours shooting
- ‘They ran him over;’ 911 call details moments person hit by 2 vehicles in deadly crash
- Eric Dane reveals ALS diagnosis
The group will be praying for the following victims who all died to gun violence:
- Stefon Montgomery, 17, died in Dayton on March 1
- Leslie Ross, 52, died in Miamisburg on March 13
- Marquia Hunter, 38, died in Dayton on March 16
- Jamie Guadagno, 26, died in Dayton on March 25
- Michaela Carpenter, 29, died in Dayton on March 31
- Alfred Charles Hale, III, 18, died in Dayton on April 4
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group