Community gathers to honor young Butler County artist’s life

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Butler County — Family, friends, and supporters of a late Butler County woman celebrated her life Saturday afternoon.

Katelyn Markham went missing from her Fairfield Township home in 2011. Two years later, her remains were found in Indiana.

Her case went cold until earlier this year, when police charged her fiancé John Carter, with her murder in March.

Carter posted his $1 million bond, but the trial is set to begin in June 2024.

“Some level of justice is going to happen, even if it’s just a trial,” Tina Barrett, an event organizer said.

At Harbin Park, attendees enjoyed chalk, balloons, pumpkin painting, art raffle giveaways, and snacks, all in Markham’s honor.

Markham was an art student, and the purpose of this gathering was to determine how the community can continue to further her legacy.

“She loved life. She loved art, she loved color, and we want to carry that forward. This is about forwarding her message that you should get together, make some art and have some fun,” Barrett said.

The proceeds from the event will go to domestic violence, but Barrett hopes to host the event annually.

If the event continues, Barrett hopes to donate the proceeds to young artists, like Markham was.

Markham went missing a week before her twenty-second birthday.

Her father, Dave, wants to help other people create art in Markham’s memory. In fact, one of her art teachers attended the event.

“He was just saying that she just blossomed, and he called her a maverick in the art world,” Dave said. “Any media: pencils, oils, paints, she was into. She always had a sketchbook in her hand.”

