Community gathers to continue clean-up of Clark County tornado damage

CLARK COUNTY — Clean-up from last week’s tornado in Clark County is still underway.

>>RELATED: Rebuild timeline could take ‘years’ after EF2 tornado hit Clark County, EMA director says

An EF2 tornado ripped through the county for 19 miles early Wednesday morning, Feb. 28, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, community members are doing what they can to help clear the damage.

>>PHOTOS: Sky 7 drone footage shows Clark County tornado damage

Casey Tingley with Tingley Greenland Services helped organize the cleanup.

Tingley said he isn’t doing this for recognition but hopes to inspire others to do what they can for the community.

Ever since the tornado, people have come together to help clean up dozens of yards.

>> RELATED: ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do;’ Man finds porch, garage gone after tornado rips through

Through the community’s efforts, one family’s power has been restored.

“It was an electrician coming down the street I stopped him and said could you not snap these wires?... The guy called his company and they took care of him and they got him back up. A couple (of) hours later, he got power now,” Casey Tingley with Tingley Greenland Services said.

>>RELATED: Tornado rips roof off of home with Springfield family inside

Tingley said they are planning their next big cleanup soon.

The tornado in Clark County wasn’t the only severe weather Ohioans experienced on Feb. 28.

According to the National Weather Service, an additional 8 tornadoes across the state.

©2024 Cox Media Group