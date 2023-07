TROTWOOD — Trotwood’s Community Farmers’ Market season kicks off this week.

The season will take place on Wednesdays starting on July 5 and runs through Sept. 27.

Market hours are 3-7 p.m., the city said on social media.

The market will be in the former Salem Mall parking lot on Salem Avenue.

The city said vendor spots are still available, for more information on how to sign up visit here.





