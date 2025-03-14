Community continuing to rebuild 1 year after deadly Logan County tornado

LOGAN COUNTY — It’s been one year since a deadly EF-3 tornado ripped through Logan County.

News Center 7’s John Bedell has spent the day in Logan County, talking to community members. They say they’re proud of how they’ve rebuilt tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

A year later, Don Odenweller is holding a window into the past. He made a framed reminder of what things looked like the morning after the deadly tornado at Russells Point to hang in his home.

“The power pole was laying against the house. We had a shed sitting here, and the only thing that was left is the floor and this bicycle. Everything else was gone,” Odenweller said.

There’s now a mix of new buildings and construction in the works, but there’s still signs of storm damage.

