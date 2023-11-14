Community Christmas tree arrives in Darke County

GREENVILLE — People are starting to get into the Christmas holiday spirit!

The community Christmas arrived in down Greenville on Monday.

Cellphone video shows the tree arriving on Broadway Street.

The tree looks bare right now, but it will be decorated Saturday with thousands of Christmas lights.

Organizers will light the tree after the Hometown Holiday Horse Parade on Saturday night.

