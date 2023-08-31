Community Blood Center facing critical blood shortage, to hold Labor Day weekend blood drive

DAYTON — The Community Blood Center in Dayton is facing a shortage of blood types O positive and negative, A negative and B positive. A blood drive will take place over the Labor Day weekend.

There are six mobile blood drives scheduled on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2 and the Donation Center will be open for special hours on Sunday, Sept. 3. The center will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.

During the blood drive, the Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services will unveil a new identity.

The blood drive will be held at the Dayton Donation Center on Main Street. Walk-in appointments are welcome, or you can schedule ahead here.

Throughout the weekend there will be opportunities to win various prizes ranging from $10 to $300 value or a year’s supply of Raising Cane’s chicken. The final day to enter the drawing to win a pair of Cincinnati Bengals Season tickets is Sunday, Sept. 3.

There will be a Ritter’s Sundae Bar from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, and Ashley’s Pastry Shop will offer custom-designed cookies on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3.

According to a spokesperson for the Community Blood Center, donors are required to provide a photo ID, be at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.













