College football team mourning loss of 18-year-old freshman

WACO, TX — Baylor redshirt freshman defensive lineman Alex Foster has died at 18 years old.

A spokesperson for the Baylor Football team posted on social media Wednesday afternoon announcing the young player’s death.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved member of our football family. Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family and all who loved him, as we lift them up in prayer now and in the days to come. In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith, the love of the Baylor community, and the unbreakable bond forged through the game we love. Alex’s memory will forever be part of our hearts and this program,” Athletic Director Mack Rhoades and Head Coach Dave Aranda said in a joint statement to CBS Sports.

Foster redshirted during the 2024-2025 season as a true freshman, but was expected to earn a spot in the lineup this fall, as reported by CBS Sports.

He was the highest-rated high school commit in Baylor’s 2024 recruiting class. Foster was a football star at St. Joseph High School in Greenville, Mississippi, before moving to Texas.

As a 6-foot-5, 292-pound defender, Foster was the 44th-best defensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class and the 13th-best player out of Mississippi, as reported by CBS Sports.

