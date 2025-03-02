College football freshman killed in car crash

INDIANA — A University of Pittsburgh football player was killed in a car crash Saturday evening, according to our sister station WPXI-11 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mason Alexander, 18, died in the crash in his hometown of Fishers, Indiana.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash occurred in the 10000 block of Florida Road around 9 p.m.

Alexander was a passenger in a BMW that went off the road trying to avoid a head-on crash while passing a car in the wrong lane, according to WTHR-13 TV in Indiana.

Authorities told WTHR-13 that the BMW overcorrected while trying to avoid the crash, then went off the road, hit a tree and caught on fire. Alexander was pronounced dead on scene of the crash.

According to CBS Sports, Alexander was a three-star recruit from Southeastern High School and was rated among the best players in the university’s 2025 recruiting class.

Alexander just enrolled at the university after he graduated from high school early, according to head football coach Pat Narduzzi.

He said he’s “shocked and deeply saddened” to learn about Alexander’s death.

“Even during that short time, he made a great impression on all of us. Mason was proud and excited to be a Panther, and we felt the same way about having him in our Pitt family. He will always be a Panther to us. The Alexander family and Mason’s many loved ones and friends will be in our prayers.” — Head Coach of the University of Pittsburgh football team Pat Narduzzi

In loving memory of a cherished son, friend and teammate. pic.twitter.com/UyOE73IEAy — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) March 2, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group