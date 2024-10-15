Coldest air in months; First Freeze warning issued for Miami Valley this fall

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire Miami Valley starting Wednesday at 2 a.m. until 9 a.m.

The Miami Valley is expected to see cold temperatures for the first time this fall.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to TRACK these cold temperatures and will have the latest information today on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Freeze Warning for Wednesday Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected Wednesday morning.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to NWS.

They have encouraged people to drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover ground pipes.

Temperatures will slowly warm to end the week.

We will update this story.

