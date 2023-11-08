Cloudy with rain chances increasing today, tomorrow; Cooler temperatures to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Increasing rain chances today, tomorrow

Above-normal temperatures begin to drop

Below-normal temperatures to end week

FULL FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: A chance for showers very early in the day, then mainly dry. Rain will be light and isolated.

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see some sun, especially further south. Highs will climb to the upper 60s and even lower 70s thanks to a stiff southerly breeze.

Futurecast wind speeds for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

A chance for more showers arrives after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening continuing into Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: An isolated shower early, then mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy and cooler.

Futurecast for Thursday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

We’ll start the day in the mid-50s and won’t warm much at all into the afternoon.

Temperatures cool down Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs only around 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Similar to the weekend. Plenty of sunshine. A cold morning gives way to highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer than Monday with highs in the mid-50s.

