Cloudy with rain chances increasing today, tomorrow; Cooler temperatures to end week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Increasing rain chances today, tomorrow
- Above-normal temperatures begin to drop
- Below-normal temperatures to end week
FULL FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: A chance for showers very early in the day, then mainly dry. Rain will be light and isolated.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see some sun, especially further south. Highs will climb to the upper 60s and even lower 70s thanks to a stiff southerly breeze.
A chance for more showers arrives after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening continuing into Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: An isolated shower early, then mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy and cooler.
We’ll start the day in the mid-50s and won’t warm much at all into the afternoon.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs only around 50.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly with lows near freezing and highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Similar to the weekend. Plenty of sunshine. A cold morning gives way to highs in the mid-50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer than Monday with highs in the mid-50s.
