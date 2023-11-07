Classes canceled for Dayton school today due to power issue

DAYTON — Classes have been canceled today at a Dayton school due to a power issue.

Imagine Klepinger Community School canceled classes today due to a power outage reported Monday in parts of the building due construction of their new gym, the school wrote on social media.

“Parents, unfortunately, power will still be out (today) due to a construction error,” the school wrote. “Because of this, school for November 7 will be canceled.”

The school says it will post additional updates on its social media page.

