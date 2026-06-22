Clark State renames building after president ahead of retirement

SPRINGFIELD — Clark State College is honoring President Jo Alice Blondin, Ph.D., ahead of her retirement.

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The college renamed its Library Resource Center as the Blondin Administrative Center in honor of Dr. Blondin, who will retire at the end of the month after 13 years in the role.

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Sharon Evans, chair of the Clark State Board of Trustees, said Dr. Blondin’s influence is visible “across every aspect” of the college.

“The Blondin Administrative Center stands as a lasting tribute to a leader whose vision, dedication and unwavering commitment to student success have transformed this college and have impacted countless lives throughout her career,” Evans said.

During Dr. Blondin’s tenure, Clark State College invested more than $40 million in technology and infrastructure improvements. The college also increased its federal and state grants portfolio by nearly $25 million.

The college also expanded its academic offerings under Dr. Blondin’s leadership. New bachelor’s degree programs were added in manufacturing technology management, web development and design, addiction and integrated treatment studies, and nursing. Additionally, new workforce-focused programs were launched in several fields.

Dr. Blondin also led the expansion of the college’s presence in Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, and Xenia.

She also founded and led the Serving Our Own Through Advancement and Retention (SOAR) program.

“My accomplishments at Clark State would not have been possible without the insights, expertise, and guidance of our outstanding Board of Trustees, our responsive and dedicated staff, our talented faculty, and the students who choose to learn and succeed at Clark State,” Dr. Blondin said. “I am beyond grateful for the opportunities I have had to lead this institution and to work alongside so many dedicated people. Helping students achieve their goals and dreams has been the crowning achievement of my career.”

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