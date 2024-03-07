Clark County residents dealing with aftermath of tornado can still vote

CLARK COUNTY — When it comes to the Primary Election in March, it’s not the first thing on people’s minds in Clark County.

For some people, they are still cleaning up after the tornado last week.

>> RELATED: Over 100 homes damaged by EF2 tornado in Clark County

Clark County Board of Elections wanted everyone to know people can still vote.

“If they’re living with family members, or even some shelter or someplace still vote, you have the right to, we want to hear your voice,” said Jason Baker, Director of Board of Elections.

>> PHOTOS: Sky 7 drone footage shows Clark County tornado damage

They wanted to remind voters they can early vote at the Clark County Board of Election facility because they are back to normal operations.

For people like Terry Wilson, his life is anything but normal. He is still managing to get around to his cleanup.

“Well, it was tough. Getting down the road, but then seeing the devastation for other people just broke my heart,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he will try to go back to normal but it’s hard after experiencing the tornado.

“Worst sound ever heard in my life,” Wilson said.

BOE is expecting a better turnout than it was in 2020. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is next Tuesday, March 12th.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 37 Sky 7 shows Clark County tornado damage (Adam Barron/Staff)

©2024 Cox Media Group