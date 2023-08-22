Clark County health district hosting overdose awareness event next week

CLARK COUNTY — International Overdose Awareness Day is approaching, and a health district in Clark County has organized an event to remember the losses without a stigma.

The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) is hosting a “Chalk the Walk” event on Thursday, August 31 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at National Road Commons, on 50 W. Main St., a spokesperson from the health district said.

The event has been planned with the hopes of gathering community members to remember those who have lost their lives from accidental overdoses.

A remembrance walk will begin at 8 p.m. and chalk will be available to create sidewalk art. Additionally, an art memorial will be presented for those affected by an overdose, the spokesperson said.

“Sometimes it seems like overdose deaths are put into figures or they are just statistics, but there are people, there are families, that are affected by this every day. This event is a way to honor those who lost their lives, recognize the hurt the family has gone through, and then really motivate the community to take meaningful action steps to address the issue,” CCCHD Health Planning supervisor Gracie Hemphill said.

The peer recovery support coordinator at Clark State Community College J.J. Peck is the featured speaker at the event.

Free naloxone and naloxone training will be provided, as well as other free overdose prevention resources.

The annual observance is one of the ways public health and its community partners work to address addiction and overdose fatalities in Clark County.

In Clark County, in 2022 there was a total of 61 drug-related deaths recorded, which is a 29.5% decrease from 2021, which saw 79 overdose deaths. Through April of this year, there have been 27 overdose deaths recorded, the spokesperson said.

Illicit Fentanyl remains a leading contributor of overdoses. It’s involved in 83.6% of overdose deaths in Clark County,” the spokesperson said.

