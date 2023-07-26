Clark County Fair underway this week; Here’s how to beat the heat

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Fair is underway, and organizers are working to keep everyone safe during the heat.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to the executive director about what the plan is as excessive heat moves into the Miami Valley.

People are coming prepared to spend the day at the fair since they know the heat is not something to play with.

“I got plenty of ice-cold water, sunscreen,” said Katie Donahue, who was at the fair Wednesday.

Drinking water consistently is what Doctor Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer for Premier Health, advises when temperatures get this high and people are active outside.

“Drinking a cup of water at least every 20 minutes or so,” Colon said. “If you wait until you start sweating to start drinking, you’re already behind the curve.”

If people did not bring their own water, the executive director of the fair, Dean Blair, said there is an entire section dedicated to safety and hydration.

“If you need free water you need first aid you go in and see Mercy [Health],” Blair said.

Mercery Health will be at the Clark County Fair every day to treat people if needed and hand out free water.





