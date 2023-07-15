Clark County announces revisions to construction schedule of busy intersection

ENON — The Clark County Engineering Department announced revisions to its construction of a busy intersection.

Part of Enon-Xenia Road will remain closed in the Village of Enon, the department announced on social media.

The revised portion of Phase 3 will include a full roadway, curb and gutter, sidewalk, and driveways from Robert Pike to the north school entrance to open it to two-way traffic before the first day of school on August 24.

Enon-Xenia Road will remain close between the school and Oak Hill Drive for Phase 4. It will allow the contractor to complete the storm sewer and roadway work.

Access to the school will be available from the south on Enon-Xenia Road and from the west on Arnold Avenue.

The roadway will then be open to two-lane, two-direction to complete Phase 5. This includes the final course of asphalt, permanent pavement markings, and signage.

Drivers are asked to watch for changes in traffic patterns and to follow the signs accordingly.

