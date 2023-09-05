Clark Co. Combined Health District to provide driving courses for new and senior drivers

SPRINGFIELD — An event in Springfield isn’t designated to take the keys away from older drivers, but instead help make them safer drivers.

CarFit instructors will help senior and new drivers become comfortable with their cars.

From the new safety features to refreshing some skills that are necessary on the road, there will be beneficial education for those who attend.

“Yes, I wouldn’t necessarily say defensive driving. But just so they are using the features in the car correctly, like the mirrors and being able to look when they’re changing lanes,” Clark County Health Planner Maggie Reuber said.

The free event will take place on Saturday, September 16 at the Combined Clark County Health District.

There will be occupational therapists on site, and the AARP will be passing out resource kits.





