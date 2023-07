TROTWOOD — Due to the temperatures in the Miami Valley, the City of Trotwood has opened a cooling station.

The cooling station will be at the Trotwood-Madison Early Learning Center located at 4400 North Union Road.

The cooling station will operate from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Dayton also announced it is opening multiple cooling centers today in the city.





