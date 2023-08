TROTWOOD — The second annual Taste of Trotwood will be held at Madison Park in Trotwood, on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be live music at the event performed by DJ Oscar.

“There will be food and fun for the entire family,” a spokesperson from the City of Trotwood said.

