City of Springfield announces third annual community clean-up day

SPRINGFIELD, Clark County — A city in Clark County is hosting its third annual community clean-up day.

The City of Springfield posted to Facebook saying it will host the event on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a location on Jefferson Street and another on Sunset Avenue.

News Center 7 is working to learn where the exact drop-off locations will be.

The event will allow Springfield residents to dispose of any unwanted household items like trash, furniture, tires, and mattresses.

Chemicals, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, business or non-residential waste will not be accepted, according to the post.

Those who want to participate must show proof of Springfield residency.

If you have any questions, call (937) 324-7385.

